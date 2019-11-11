THE newly refurbished Cineworld at Newport’s Spytty Park is aiming to make going to the cinema an even more exciting experience.

The cinema has become the first in Wales to offer ScreenX, and has also introduced 4DX and Superscreen.

The launch is the cumulation of three months work, which has seen renovations to all 13 screens and the cinema’s lobby.

ScreenX extends the cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree movie viewing experience that surrounds the audience in their seat, while Superscreen uses multidimensional Dolby Atmos speakers and state-of-the-art projection to offer viewers the best cinema-going experience.

4DX is designed to make viewers feel like they are in the film, with motion seats mimicking the action on screen, and effects like water, wind and scent being used to engage viewers further.

The Superscreen in Cineworld Newport Spytty Park will be the second laser projector of its kind to arrive in Wales.

Mo Williams, general manager of Cineworld Newport Spytty Park said; “We are absolutely delighted to be the first in the area to open 4DX, ScreenX and Superscreen in the one cinema.

“I love going to the cinema, I’ve always loved going to the cinema. It’s about getting that whole experience where everyone is experiencing something together, whether it’s screaming in horror or laughing all at once.

(The new 270-degree ScreenX at Cineworld Newport Spytty Park. Picture: Oakesstudios.com)

“You don’t get that at home, and now with all of these new offers you get totally immersive cinema and it’s a completely different experience to what you can have at home.

“I can’t wait to welcome movie fans from Newport and beyond to visit the most immersive cinema in Wales.

“I live in Newport myself and I am so proud that Newport is the first city in Wales to have all three of these three fantastic new ways to experience watching films at the cinema.”

(The new 4DX screen at Cineworld Newport Spytty Park. Picture: Oakesstudios.com)

Upcoming releases include The Aeronauts releasing in 4DX and Superscreen, Le Mans 66 releasing in all premium formats from November 15, and Frozen 2 arriving in 4DX and Superscreen November 22.