Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West AM Jayne Bryant:

WE MUST never forget the sacrifices made by those men and women who have given their lives for our freedom.

Local remembrance services take place across Newport.

It is a privilege again this year for me to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in their honour.

We will also remember those Merchant Navy personnel who died in conflict.

Organised by the Newport Branch of the Merchant Navy Association, the parade and service will take place at the memorial on Mariners Green, Cardiff Road on Saturday, November 16.

The parade will form in Queens Street at 11.15am outside the Royal British Legion then march a short distance to the monument for the service of remembrance.

In the Second World War the Merchant Seamen’s Artic Convoys - a journey that was described as the worst in the world - were relied on to keep Britain fed.

In that war, Newport lost more merchant seamen than it did of all members of the army, navy and air force put together.

Lest we forget.

- The Welsh Government is rolling out new concessionary bus passes which means, if you are eligible and haven’t already done so, you will need to renew your bus pass.

The new style cards offer the same free travel rights and benefits as the current bus passes but are designed so they can work as part of an integrated travel network in the future.

The easiest way to renew your bus pass is to do it online on the Transport for Wales website: tfw.gov.wales/travelcards

A paper form can also be printed out.

All current passes will be valid until December 31, 2019.

Please get in touch with me if you are a constituent and need any assistance: 01633 376627.

- I was pleased to support a motion to tackle plastic waste.

More and more people are looking to cut back on the amount of plastic they use on a daily basis.

The fallout from single-use plastic is seen everywhere.

There are some great voluntary groups that work tirelessly to help such as Pride in Pill, Celtic Horizons Litter Pickers, Rogerstone Routes and the Duffryn Dusters.

All regularly collecting bags and bags of plastic.

We have to end the throwaway culture and think about how we can reduce, reuse and recycle.

Of course, while we can all make an impact, supermarkets, big corporations and governments must also be doing all they can with a concerted effort.