NEWPORT singer-songwriter Jack Perrett will perform with his band in Le Pub, Newport, on Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm.
Following a successful summer which involved performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and being accepted into the BBC Horizons project for new music in Wales, Mr Perrett is returning to Newport for a homecoming gig.
MORE NEWS:
- Dog-walking group will split up after Tredegar Park starts parking charges
- NOW AND THEN: Where in Newport was this picture taken?
- Remembrance Sunday: Gwent pays tribute to nation's war dead
Support will be provided by Young Garbo and The DLX.
Tickets cost £6 (plus booking fee) in advance, and £7 on the door.
To buy tickets online, visit: www.tinyurl.com/perrettlepub