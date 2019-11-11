NEWPORT singer-songwriter Jack Perrett will perform with his band in Le Pub, Newport, on Saturday, November 16, 7.30pm.

Following a successful summer which involved performances at the Isle of Wight Festival and being accepted into the BBC Horizons project for new music in Wales, Mr Perrett is returning to Newport for a homecoming gig.

Support will be provided by Young Garbo and The DLX.

Tickets cost £6 (plus booking fee) in advance, and £7 on the door.

To buy tickets online, visit: www.tinyurl.com/perrettlepub