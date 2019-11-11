THIS is the touching tribute a nine-year-old girl laid for her father on Remembrance Sunday.

Richard Church, who died in July, was a sergeant in the Royal Welsh, and served in the Army for 37 years.

And, as this year's Remembrance Day approached, his daughter Ffion told her grandmother Sheila English she wanted to make a special tribute to her dad.

READ MORE:

“It is heart-breaking when a little one loses her dad,” said Mrs English, of Ringland. “Though he split from her mother, he spent weekends with Ffion, and she was very close to him.”

Ffion Church, nine, laying her tribute to her dad at the cenotaph in Newport

Mrs English ordered a bouquet of poppies online, which Ffion laid at the cenotaph in Newport on Sunday, following the Remembrance Sunday service.

She said: “I have to be honest, as I saw her, I thought, ‘I wonder what is going through your mind?’”

“I said to her, ‘your daddy is looking down at you now’.

“And she said, ‘do you think?’

“I said, ‘yes Ffion, I do’.

“There isn’t much comfort for her, bless her.”

Mrs English – who lives with Ffion and her mother – said the tribute is still at the cenotaph.