A NEW recycling centre in Blaenau Gwent is planned to open between five and seven days a week, council bosses have said.

The Welsh Government has awarded £2.8 million to develop the “desperately needed” Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) at Roseheyworth Business Park in Abertillery.

However concern was previously expressed after a council report said the new facility would only open three to four days a week, with opening times split with the existing tip at Waun-y-Pound Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale.

But Matthew Perry, service manager of neighbourhood services, told councillors on Monday the new centre will ‘ideally’ open seven days a week, and not less than five.

“Anything less than five days will potentially impact on fly-tipping and our recycling rate,” Mr Perry added.

Cllr Hedley McCarthy said he could only support a proposed business case for the new HWRC if it opens seven days a week.

He said splitting the opening times of the two centres would be “too complicated” and would likely lead to more fly-tipping.

“I think what we would have is on those days the sites are not open people would go there and they would leave their stuff outside,” he said. “I think it’s too complicated and would almost certainly lead to fly-tipping.”

Cllr Lisa Winnett said clarity on opening times is needed as “it’s a lot of money that’s going to be spent.”

The operational costs for the new recycling centre, based on a seven day a week opening, are estimated at £497,000.

Details of the costs are currently being looked at “across a number of different scenarios”, with a further report due to come back before councillors.

Cllr Lyn Elias said the report must come back before the committee because there are “so many rumours going around the borough” over the cost issue.

The community services scrutiny committee also welcomed news of Welsh Government funding being awarded.

Cllr Martin Cook said the new waste centre is “long overdue” and “very welcome.”

“It’s going to have an impact on fly-tipping in the Ebbw Fach Valley which is probably the worst in the borough,” he added.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins welcomed the “significant investment” from the Welsh Government for the new HWRC, adding that “everyone across the borough knows we desperately need it.”

The committee supported a proposed business case for the development of the facility, providing a further report on revenue costs is presented.