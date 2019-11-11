A MAN will stand trial for attempted murder following an incident in which a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital.
David Rista, aged 24, of Rugby Road, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
He has been charged with the attempted murder of Strugurel Lacatus on Tuesday, October 8.
Rista has also denied causing the alleged victim grievous bodily harm with intent and causing him serious injury by dangerous driving.
The incident happened on Newport’s Wharf Road just before 2pm.
Rista was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by James Wilson.
A trial date was fixed for March 30, 2020.
The defendant was remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.
