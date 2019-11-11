THE University of South Wales is backing the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020 by sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The university, which has a campus in the heart of Newport, has students from 120 countries and is unique in the breadth of its role, encompassing a modern university and two subsidiaries in Wales’ national conservatoire, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and The College Merthyr Tydfil.

With campuses in Cardiff, Pontypridd and Newport, the university is renowned for its partnerships with major employers, from British Airways and the BBC, to the National Health Service. Its relationship with employers as a leading university for careers is reflected in the high employment rate of its graduates, with 95 per cent of students in employment or further study within six months of graduating.

Jamie James, of the university, said: "This year we are sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement award as it is the highlight of the ceremony. The recipient will be chosen for their (purely) personal achievements and their sustained contribution as an educator. We are proud to be associated with this prestigious category.

"It is so important that people make nominations for these awards so that the extraordinary talent and achievements of educators in this region is recognised.

"As we train the next generation of teachers at USW, is it fantastic that through these awards our students are able to learn from those at the very pinnacle of their professional practice. We have fantastic educators across our learning institutions in Gwent and it is important for their success to be recognised in this way.

"The recognition that awards like these bring is invaluable to both entrants and winners. The awards provide a platform for individuals and learning organisations to share their successes, inspire others and lead the way for students like those at USW."

Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, George Street Furnishers, Monmouthshire Building Society, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards