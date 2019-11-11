NEWPORT County AFC will be heading to non-league minnows Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup second round, if they can overcome Grimsby Town in their first-round replay.

County and Grimsby will go at it again at Rodney Parade after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Blundell Park.

And the reward for the winners will be a trip to Essex to take on Maldon & Tiptree over the weekend of November 30.

The Isthmian Division One North side are in the second round after an impressive 2-1 win at League Two Leyton Orient on Sunday.

Maldon manager Wayne Brown told BBC Sport: "Any home draw gives us a chance.

"It's always a level playing field when you can get the minnows like our ourselves at home to a League club so I'm sure the players will be looking forward to it.

"All you can ask for is a home draw and that's what we've got."

A date and time for the replay against Grimsby is still yet to be confirmed.

The club says the match is currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 19, but that is likely to change as Wales host Hungary in Cardiff that night and County have three players on international duty.