POLICE are appealing for the public to help them find a man who has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Officers want to trace 23-year-old Lewis Phillips, from Cwmbran, who was serving an 18-month jail term for the possession of drugs with intent to supply.

He was released from custody on 13th September.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Lewis also has links to the Newport and Caerphilly area.

“Due to the fact that he has breached his licence conditions, he has been recalled to prison.

“If you see him or know where he is, please call 101, quoting: 1900413815.

“Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

