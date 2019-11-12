A DRINK-DRIVER who was more than three times over limit was banned from the roads for nearly three years and handed a suspended prison sentence.

Sebastian Paimensalo, aged 43, of Upper Brook Street, Chapel of Ease, Abercarn, admitted the offence before Newport magistrates.

He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 32 months.

Paimensalo pleaded guilty to having 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The Finnish national also has to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The offence took place in Blackwood on Thursday, October 17.