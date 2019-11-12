GWENT safety firm Tod Security & Fire is preparing for jobs and business growth after relocating to a large new headquarters building at Mamhilad Park Estate, in Torfaen.

The family business, established in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, in 1987, has shifted to large, bespoke offices just down the road at the thriving Torfaen business park.

The innovative business, now headquartered at Brecon House, currently employs 18 staff but the number is set to more than double with the move to larger premises.

MORE NEWS:

The business has secured a lease until the end of March 2023 on 4,769 sq. ft at Brecon House, Mamhilad Park Estate.

Tod Security & Fire is expert in the installation of fire alarm systems, intruder alarms, CCTV systems, automated gates and door entry systems, barriers and access control systems and other security and safety related applications.

Sales director Danny Tod said: “We currently employ 18 full time people but the building we have now moved into at Mamhilad Park Estate, should allow us to expand our team to at least 40 staff.

“We needed larger premises in which to expand and grow and Johnsey Estates, who own Mamhilad Park Estate, came up with a perfect solution.

"Mamhilad Park Estate has been a fantastic and valued customer for us for many years. We like to try and put business back with our customers where possible. The key benefit of our move is our ideal new location.

“Being based in Mamhilad means we are central to our customer base while having easy and quick access to the South Wales Valleys, Abergavenny, Monmouth, Hereford, Newport, Cardiff and the M4 corridor.

“The park itself is clean and tidy and offers a great base for customers to visit and go through their requirements. There is an onsite cafe enabling all staff to easily pop out for lunch. There is also a gym and an award-winning nursery based on the estate.

“The estate also now facilitates so many different businesses it gives us a great opportunity to work together with various other trades helping with networking and the potential to generate new business and additional work.

“From the offset the staff here made us feel welcome and have really demonstrated that they care for the success of each business on the estate.

MORE NEWS:

“They have taken what was a vacant warehouse and transformed it into a bespoke set of bright offices, giving our staff a positive place to enjoy working and prosper.

“The objective of all of our installations is to provide systems of the highest standard, achieved using the most up to date and reliable technology. The excellence of our new surroundings at the business park exemplify these objectives to our existing and potential customers.”

Johnsey Estates chief executive officer James Crawford said: "We had a distinct goal when we set out to transform this business park and we are some way towards achieving our aim. Being able to attract business of the calibre and established success of Tod Security shows that we are moving in the right direction.

“We’re delighted Tod Security chose to relocate here from Abergavenny and that the go ahead business is happy with their new home, the offices space we created and the welcome that they received from the team here and from their new neighbours.”

In the heart of attractive countryside on the borders of Torfaen and Monmouthshire the park, unique with its lawns and specimen bushes and large mature trees, lies conveniently on the A4042 dual carriageway mid-way between Newport and Abergavenny. Junction 25 of the M4 is 10 miles to the south.