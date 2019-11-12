AT TIMES uplifting, at others thought-provoking, but always exciting, the premiere of Three Works by Ballet Cymru was a tour de force.

The quality of work being produced by Ballet Cymru just keeps getting better.

This ballet company, based in Rogerstone, once against set itself high standards, and once again reached them.

And that goes for all those on the stage but also for all those working behind the scenes on the staging, lighting, costume design and of course choreography.

These were three very different dances, demanding a broad range of skills from all dancers.

Opening the performance was Celtic Concerto, a lovely tribute to the harpist, composer and patron of the company Catrin Finch with a wonderful score.

Choreographed by the company’s artistic director Darius James OBE and assistant artistic director Amy Doughty it was an absolute delight and a lovely way to open the show.

What followed next was a total change of style in the Patricia Vallis-choreographed, and timely, Divided We Stand, depicting the hurt, anger and division we are experiencing in our politics and society.

But it was perhaps the third dance Wired to the Moon which really showed the versatility and strength in depth of these dancers.

Choreographed by Charlotte Edmonds the performance made great use of a stunning set and score to create another thought-provoking and passionate piece.

When we hear of things putting Newport on the map, Ballet Cymru is deservedly right up there and if you ever get the chance to see a performance, then take it.

By Nicole Garnon