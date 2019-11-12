HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

CONNOR JOSEPH DAVIES, aged 26, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport, was handed a community order after he admitted burglary at the city’s Cineworld when he stole a bag with car keys inside.

He further pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent from the Friars Walk shopping centre car park and damaging a car park barrier there.

Davies must comply with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months, pay £85 costs and £70 compensation.

JULIE MARIE REYNOLDS, aged 42, of Maesglas Road, Newport, was fined £240 after she admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

MARK MATTHEW STEPHEN BOND, aged 28, of Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CARS 2 CASH, of Western Industrial Estate, Caerleon, Newport, were fined £500 after they failed to give information to the city council relating to the identification of the driver of a Citroen car who had committed a parking offence.

It was proven in their absence and the company was ordered to pay costs of £212 and a surcharge of £50.

EMILY GILLARD, aged 24, of Commercial Road, Abercarn, was handed a community order after she admitted assaulting a police officer and committing a public order offence.

She will be under a curfew for two months with electronic monitoring.

Gillard was ordered to pay compensation of £50, costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

ARNIS ABDULLAH NASSA, aged 39, of Dolphin Street, Newport, admitted the theft of a Joma football ruck sack, a pair of black Puma football boots, a pair of red and black boots and a black sound bar.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £250, fined £120, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

PECELI SUGUVANUA, aged 29, of Beachley Barracks, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 after he admitted driving with no insurance.

He must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

MOHAMMED RAFIQ ALI, aged 37, of Glebe Street, Newport, was fined £660 after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge. Ali’s licence was endorsed with six points.

DARREN LEE HALFPENNY, aged 34, Rhodfa Fadog, Cwmrhydyceirw, Swansea was fined £127 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 tolls in April.

He must pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Halfpenny’s licence was endorsed with three points.

WALY AHMED KHAN, aged 23, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 after he admitted driving with no insurance.

He must pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.