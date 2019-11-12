FOLLOWING the news that Chinese firm Jingye is lined up to buy British Steel in a £70 million takeover deal, a trade union has spoken of the need for similar intervention in the case regarding a plant in Newport.

In September, Tata Steel announced the Orb Electrical Steels plant would close by the end of the year – putting 380 jobs at risk.

The Argus’ petition to keep the plant open has already received the support of hundreds of people, with parliamentary candidates, Assembly Members and unions throwing their weight behind our campaign.

One of the unions in support of our campaign is Community.

Alasdair McDiarmid, operations director for Community, said: “Thus far what the government has done at British Steel is what should happen when an industrial asset is under threat.

“We believe there is also a strong case for intervention by government to secure the future of electrical steels production in the UK by ensuring the Orb survives and thrives as our economy looks to increase production of electric vehicles.

“We believe there is a credible plan for the future of the Orb, if the right decisions are taken by government and Tata Steel.”

Tata has said converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production would cost more than £50 million.

However, a report put together by Tata themselves claimed demand for steel for electrical vehicles will grow by 4.2 million tonnes by 2050.

Moreover, a plan has been drawn up by Community and consultants Syndex, which concludes that the plant can be saved with £30 million of government funding.

To sign our petition, head to southwalesargus.co.uk and download the pdf.