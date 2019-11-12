POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a car and a cyclist.

The crash involving a a cyclist and a red car which took place on the A4042, outside the old Sainsbury’s site in Newport, near to the Old Green roundabout, on Monday, October 28, between 6.50pm and 7.50pm.

READ MORE:

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or for anyone with any dashcam footage of the time of the incident to get in contact.

Anyone with any information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 1900399715 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message via the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.