THE School of the Year award at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards 2020 has been sponsored by Newport-based George Street Furnishers.

The business' managing director Martyn Sheppard said they chose this particular award because it offered a great opportunity to personally congratulate and present this prestigious award to the very best school in the area.

He said: "Educating our children is a top priority to parents. Demonstrating your support by voting will give encouragement and recognition to our schools and teaching staff.

"These awards gives an opportunity for parents and pupils to demonstrate their thanks and support for their teachers and schools."

George Street Furnishers has been serving Newport and Gwent since 1951.

Mr Shepard said: "I take our social responsibility seriously and believe that my input into our local community is very important. I believe education is an important factor towards a prosperous and happy society.

"We are proud to be part of building a great future for this city."

Other sponsors of the awards include Western Power Distribution, Coleg Gwent, University of South Wales, Monmouthshire Building Society, Melin Homes and Monmouthshire Freemasons. St John's College, Cardiff, has sponsored the table centres.

It is easy to nominate a school, teacher, lecturer or other educational establishment at the new Schools and Education Awards website. For more information and details on how you can make a nomination for one or more of the 15 awards visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards