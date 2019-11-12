A MONMOUTHSHIRE house will feature on the forthcoming episode of Grand Designs: House of the Year.

The final episode, broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday, November 13, will reveal this year’s winner from the finalists of the 2019 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) selection of the finest houses built throughout the UK.

The house in Llanhennock, named Silver How, was designed by Chepstow-based Hall + Bednarczyk Architects for Emma and Dave Powell.

The RIBA’s citation read: "Silver How is built to a budget that appears modest in the light of the resulting building, which has been achieved thanks to the meticulous attention to detail invested by the architects.

"The design is simple, and handled with restraint - yet with great confidence and purpose throughout the project. The form of the new main block is cleverly played down in scale by its orientation on site, away from the stable.

"A steel frame enables an open and flexible layout incorporating lots of generous double height spaces and long structural spans. Large sliding glass panels open up the elevations to the outside and illuminate the living spaces with natural light and views.

"Regional materials such as locally quarried stone and natural slate have been used to establish a building with a natural affinity to its setting, and with details, porches, and lintels carried out with the most acute attention to detail which typifies the extraordinary quality within this build."

Martin Hall, director of Hall + Bednarczyk Architects said: "We are delighted that Silver How will be featured on Channel 4’s Grand Designs this week as a contender for the RIBA’s House of the Year.

"It’s safe to say that more pairs of eyes will be seeing our work than we’re generally accustomed to. We designed the house as a generous but very liveable family home for Emma and Dave Powell and had no expectation that it would be getting the full Kevin McCloud treatment.

"It’s a real boost for our Monmouthshire practice to be featured among finalists that include world famous international architects.

"Suffice to say, we’re still feeling very grounded and will be getting our steel toecaps muddy on Thursday morning as usual."