STRIKE action at the Budweiser brewery in Magor has been put on hold while union members vote on whether to accept an improved offer, the Unite trade union said.

Nearly 300 staff at Magor brewery have been taking part in strikes over a prolonged pay dispute.

Industrial action has taken place in the form of separate 12-hour strikes, together with a union ban on overtime.

But following recent talks mediated by the UK government’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) – which specialises in handling industrial disputes ­– a new offer has been made by owners Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I (formerly AB InBev).

Richard Jackson, regional officer for Unite, said that offer would now go back to union members with a recommendation to accept.

Mr Jackson confirmed all strike action had been cancelled while the new offer was communicated to members and balloted. He said the overtime ban would remain in place for the duration of the ballot, which closes on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the brewery firm said: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I has a positive relationship with the trade unions and we have been encouraged by the recent discussions on pay and terms and conditions at the Magor brewery.

"We have been working collaboratively to agree a settlement which the union has advised it will recommend its members accept.”