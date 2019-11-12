A MAN has been arrested following an incident in which two girls, aged 10 and 16, were approached by a stranger in Ystrad Mynach.

Last week it was reported police were seeking a man who had approached the two girls in Commercial Street at about 8.30am on Wednesday, November 6.

The man, who was not known to the girls, tried to speak to them and followed them for a short distance.

Now Gwent Police have said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Emma Sowrey, of Gwent Police's Caerphilly North local neighbourhood policing team, said; "While this incident was distressing for the children involved, they were not harmed in any way."