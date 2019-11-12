A TEENAGE drug dealer was warned he is facing a potential custodial sentence after he admitted two charges.

Cole Wathen, aged 19, of Rifle Green, Blaenavon, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to supplying cannabis and offering to supply diazepam (also know as Valium).

The former is a class B drug and the latter categorised as class C.

The factory worker was unrepresented during the hearing and was advised by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, to get legal advice before being sentenced.

He had told her that he couldn't afford to pay for counsel and was not eligible for legal aid.

She adjourned his case to Monday, November 25, and Wathen was granted bail.

The judge told the defendant the court was considering a custodial sentence.

The prosecution was represented by Tony Trigg.