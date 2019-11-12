PLANS to turn restored vehicles including an American school bus into glamping accommodation on a Monmouthshire farm have been lodged with the council.

The ‘unique’ development proposes converting an American school bus, a horse box and a showman’s wagon into glamping accommodation at New House Farm in Llangwm, located between Chepstow and Usk.

‘High quality’ glamping accommodation is promised, allowing holidaymakers to visit attractions in the area.

The American school bus

“The aim is to offer holiday makers the chance to enjoy a slice of beauty and tranquility, taking in the views across the valley to towards Sugar Loaf mountain and the Black Mountains, which is why we fell in love with the farm,” a planning statement says.

“They will stay in beautifully restored and maintained vehicles which will offer a contrast to the usual yurts and shepherds huts available across the county.”

Two adults will be able to stay in each of the three converted vehicles under the plans.

The three sites would be “exceptionally well screened”, with woodland and tress surrounding them, it is said.

Inside the school bus

The ‘modest’ glamping development will also be designed so that it can be removed without leaving any permanent trace, with consideration of surroundings.

“The proposal would contribute to the local rural economy which is heavily dependent on the tourist trade and will help to support the local economy for example other local attractions, public houses, restaurants and convenience stores,” a planning statement adds.

The plans are expected to be decided by Monmouthshire council in the coming weeks.