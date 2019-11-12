A MOVING display created by care home residents to honour those who gave their lives in the two world wars is being shown in a Gwent library.

Residents of The Rookery and Red Rose care homes in Ebbw Vale created a display of ‘Cascading Poppies’, which is currently on show in Ebbw Vale Library.

(The finished poppy artwork by the care home residents)

It was part of a joint project between Four Seasons Health Care and Creative Mojo – a company who provide all-inclusive dementia friendly craft activities for the elderly.

The care home residents were joined by their families in making and painting hundreds of poppies that have been joined together for a spectacular six-metre-long display that covers the library’s balcony.

(The 'Cascading Poppies' design on full display)

Kerrie Davies, home manager at Red Rose Care Home, said of the project: “This has been a wonderful activity for our residents.

"Sitting round the table together painting is incredibly relaxing, as well as being great for dexterity and concentration, and has also prompted reminiscence and conversations about shared wartime memories.

"We’re all so proud to see the fruits of our effort on show in the local library and would like to thank Sarah from Creative Mojo for leading the project and pulling it together into such a fantastic display.”

(The care home residents at a special viewing with some refreshments.)

On Tuesday, November 5, the residents and their families went to a special viewing of the cascading poppies and enjoy some refreshments.

Sarah Craig from Creative Mojo added: "It was an absolute pleasure to work on this project with the residents and staff of The Rookery and Red Rose Care Homes.

"The residents were thrilled to see their beautiful poppies on public display.

"We are most grateful to the staff at Ebbw Vale library for making us feel so welcome and providing the opportunity for our artwork to be enjoyed by the whole community as we pay our respects on Remembrance Sunday."

(Some of the residents admiring their work from the balcony.)

Tracy Jones, Library Services Manager for Aneurin Leisure said; “We are very pleased that Ebbw Vale Library was chosen to host this fantastic piece of community art.

"The project has provided a great opportunity for the residents to get involved in local activities and to have their beautiful tribute showcased within the community.”

(Some of the care home residents enjoying their work on display)

The display will remain on show at the library until the end of November.