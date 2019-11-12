Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly County Borough Council leader Cllr Barbara Jones:

THE council’s cabinet will today (Wednesday, November 13) consider a package of cuts totalling £8.485 million for the next financial year.

We have been asked to agree a detailed list of savings for 2020/21 and commence an eight-week period of public consultation to gather feedback from the community.

Unfortunately, we need to deliver these savings in order to deliver a balanced budget.

The £8.485 million for 2020/21 is in addition to the £103 million that has already been taken out of our budgets since 2008.

This has not been an easy task, but thanks to our effective budget management and prudent approach we have been able to protect the public from deep cuts and major disruption to frontline services.

The proposals also include a council tax increase of 6.95 per cent for 2020/21 which equates to a weekly increase of £1.51 for a Band D property.

It’s important that as many people as possible take part in the consultation and have their say about these proposals.

I would encourage everyone to get involved and help us shape the council and its services in the future.

Full details about the list of savings proposals can be found on the CCBC website – www.caerphilly.gov.uk