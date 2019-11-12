CWMBRAN will be lit up in a festive affair tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13.

Mr and Mrs Claus and some cheeky elves will be at the switch of the Christmas lights in Cwmbran.

There will be circus themed entertainment before Santa himself pushes the button and switches the lights on.

MORE NEWS:

Monmouth Square will be the hub for circus themed fun and games as well as a big screen showing all the entertainment from the main stage.

There will be live music from Tom Orton, Alice Mee-Bishop, Macy Music and No One Knows. There will also be performances from Dance Heart, Lao Dance, Nant Celyn Primary School and the Salvation Army.

It all kicks off at 5pm and the lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

Each year, Cwmbran's lights switch on attract thousands of people, providing a fun family event to kick off the Christmas festivities in the town.

Last year, former Welsh international, and local Cwmbran boy, Danny Gabbidon was the star to turn the lights on. They have also had The X Factor's Sam Bailey and performances from Only Boys Aloud, Street Fit, Nant Celyn Primary, Macy Music, Jamee Summers, Rhys James and John Adams.