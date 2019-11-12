GWENT Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Broad Street, Newport.

Officers are investigating an attempted robbery which took place at Audosta in Broad Street on Thursday, November 8, at around 10.15am.

Two men entered the business, one armed with a knife, and pointed this at a member of staff demanding money.

No one was injured during this incident.

The men ran off in the direction of Frederick Street empty handed.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the two people pictured in the CCTV image in connection with this incident as they may have information which can assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1900413177. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact Gwent Police via direct message to their Facebook or Twitter pages.