WITH election campaigns now in full swing, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Andrea Leadsom was in Newport today to lend her support to a prospective MP in the city.

Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for South Northamptonshire, Ms Leadsom was visiting Newport Market alongside Matthew Evans, the party's Parliamentary Candidate for Newport West.

After hearing from some of the stall owners in the market, Ms Leadsom said: "I love coming to Wales but today is definitely the coldest I've experienced here.

"Newport is fantastic, there's so much potential. This market could be fantastic with a bit of an upgrade.

"Matthew Evans is keen to get Newport back to it's potential - which is to be a thriving city."

Sitting on the upper floor of the market, Ms Leadsom continued by saying that the space would be perfect setting for tea dances or food festivals.

"Matthew Evans has ambitions to bring it alive again," she said.

Speaking of things on a more national level, Ms Leadsom continued by saying that Mr Evans thinks, like her, that "we can get Brexit done".

A topic that is high on the agenda in Newport at the moment is that of the future of Orb Electrical Steels.

In response to a question on the subject, Ms Leadsom said: "As Secretary of State for Business I have looked carefully at what can be done to support Orb.

"Officials are working to find a buyer but none have come forward yet.

"I totally support the community's desire to see Orb succeed. Should a buyer be found the government will surely support them into the future."

Mr Evans echoed this sentiment. He said: "I have already spoken to people in London about how important this is to the local economy.

"I will fight our corner."

Mr Evans then explained how he had fought to keep the passport office from closing in Newport back in 2010.

"Although the end result wasn't perfect, it's an example of how I will fight to keep jobs in the city," he said.