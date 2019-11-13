NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has ruled himself out of the running to replace Neil Warnock at near neighbours Cardiff City.

Warnock parted company with the Bluebirds on Monday following the 1-0 home defeat to Bristol City on Sunday.

Flynn was at that match and has featured high up in the betting markets for the next Cardiff manager.

But the Exiles boss, who was strongly linked with a move to League One Lincoln City in September before signing an improved contract, insists he is staying at Rodney Parade.

Asked about his trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, Flynn told the Argus: “There’s absolutely not one bit of significance in it whatsoever.

“I’m the Newport manager and I’ve agreed a new deal, so there’s nothing to say on that.

“I have a good relationship with Bristol City and Cardiff City and I’m sad to see a manager leave, but it won’t be me taking over.

“I was surprised to see Neil go because he’s a superb manager and if anybody could get them out of that league it’s him because he’s got the most amount of promotions in the game.

“It’s sad, but he’s a very honourable man and if he thought the time was right then who are we to question him?”

Flynn was speaking after watching his side record an incredible 7-4 win at Cheltenham Town in last night’s Leasing.com Trophy tie.

Taylor Maloney and Tristan Abrahams both hit hat-tricks and a Matty Dolan penalty completed the rout at Whaddon Road.

“It’s about time we scored a few goals,” said the manager. “We’ve been due it.

“I thought we started really poorly, if I’m honest, and I thought it was going to be a long night.

“It took us a while to get going but, when we did, some of the goals were excellent.

“And we gave debuts [to Joe Woodiwiss and Callum Jones].

“I think that’s well and truly into double figures now - how many youth team players I’ve given debuts to - so it’s a positive night all round.”

The victory earned the Exiles £10,000 in prize money and it means they will qualify for the second round of the competition as runners-up in Southern Group E if leaders Exeter City beat third-placed West Ham United under-21s tonight.

