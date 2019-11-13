THE dates for when the popular Coca-Cola Christmas truck will be visiting cities around the UK have been revealed - but Newport's not on the list.

The nearest location the famous truck, which is touring the UK for the ninth year - is Cardiff, where it will be appearing this weekend.

As part of the tour, Coca-Cola has teamed up with national homeless charity Crisis and has pledged to donate 10p for every can placed in recycling bins throughout the tour.

These are the dates and locations it will be visiting:

Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff, CF10 2ER (11.30am-6.30pm).

Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16: 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh, EH15 3RD.

Tuesday, November 19: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton, TA1 2AN.

Thursday, November 21: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR.

Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23: White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU.

Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG.

Wednesday, November 27: Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR.

Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD.

Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA.

Monday, December 2: Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD.

Tuesday, December 3: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH.

Wednesday, December 4: Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT.

Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA.

Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX.

Tuesday, December 10: Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF.

Wednesday, December 11: Sainsbury’s Essex, London, SS13 1SA.

Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ.

Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14: Intu Lakeside, London, RM20 2ZP.

Sunday, December 15: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX.

All visits take place from midday until 7pm, except where indicated.