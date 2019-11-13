A SCHOOL made a special remembrance ceremony dedicated to their town’s war dead.

Trinant Primary’s mixed class of Year Five and Six pupils spent time researching the people from their town who died in the First and Second World Wars.

The idea came from the school caretaker, Mr Watkins, who took a photo of the town's cenotaph. The children used data from Newbridge Memo to create a factfile on each of the 15 soldiers they found, which they then turned into a booklet.

(One of the pupils after laying a poppy wreath at the base of a soldier silhouette. Picture: Ingrid Kirk)

One of the children was intrigued to find a relative was among the names mentioned and wanted to learn more about him.

Mr Watkins then created a silhouette to represent each of the dead and they created dog tags. All the children in the school created poppies.

(Some of the pupils and staff at Trinant Primary School's Remembrance Day service. Picture: Ingrid Kirk)

At their special ceremony on Monday, November 11, the children read the names out of the dead and laid a poppy wreath at the feet of the silhouettes.

The ceremony was planned by the children themselves, and was described by teacher Ingrid Kirk as "beautiful and respectful".

(A touching tribute by the pupils from Trinant Primary School. Picture: Ingrid Kirk)

