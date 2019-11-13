A NEWPORT mental health charity is set to represent Wales at an international conference next week.

Newport Mind has been recognised for their dedication and innovative work with young people by being invited to speak at an international student conference in Belgium.

(Abbie Rowe will be heading to Belgium for Newport Mind to speak at an international conference)

The International Student Conference on Applied Psychology and Social Science takes place at Howest University in Bruges between Monday, November 18, and Friday, November 22, and hosts guest speakers from across Europe.

READ MORE:

Abbey Rowe, 31, will be one of the speakers representing Newport Mind. She said: “I’m really pleased to have been invited to speak at such a prestigious event, and to share our learning and best practice.

“I’ll be giving a three-hour interactive workshop on our Whole School Approach (WSA) to mental health, and will use this opportunity to get input from young people across Europe.

“It will introduce the students to the work we are doing at Newport Mind to support the mental health and wellbeing of our community, in addition to sharing the processes involved in co-producing and developing the whole school approach program.

“Students will then take part in some of the intervention activities that our team deliver as part of the WSA project and will then have the opportunity to develop ideas for their own interventions targeted at supporting the wellbeing of students, staff, parents and carers of their own school communities.”

(The Whole School Approach programme is delivered to schools in interactive sessions like this one at Jubilee Park Primary)

Ms Rowe is the first person from Wales to be invited to the International Student Conference on Applied Psychology and Social Science, which has been running annually since 1998. More than 120 students from across the globe – including Peru, India, Germany, Sweden, and France – will be attending across the five days.