OUR campaign to save Orb Electrical Steels is gathering momentum - with more than 500 people having signed already.

Parliamentary candidates, Assembly Members and unions are all among those throwing their weight behind our campaign.

In September, Tata Steel announced the plant would close by the end of the year – putting 380 jobs at risk. We believe this is the wrong decision, and we’re petitioning the UK government to step in to save the facility.

Tata has said converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production would cost more than £50 million. Yet the demand for such steel is there.

A report put together by Tata themselves claimed demand for steel for electrical vehicles will grow by 4.2 million tonnes by 2050.

Moreover, a plan has been drawn up by Community and consultants Syndex, which concludes that the plant can be saved with £30 million of government funding.

Click here to download the petition: South Wales Argus Orb Petition.pdf

Print it out, sign it, get your friends and family to sign it, and drop it into the Argus office in Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN.