HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

KYLE ANTHONY EVANS, aged 31, of Cyril Street, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to fraud.

He admitted making a false representation in that he was a genuine charity collector intending to make a gain for himself, namely for cash.

The offence was committed in the Vale of Glamorgan between September 1, 2018 and October 5, 2018.

Evans also has to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

CHELSEA BORG, aged 27, of Colts Foot Close, Newport, was handed a community order after she admitted assault and a public order offence.

She must carry out 90 hours unpaid work, pay costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

MICHAEL ANDREW ROYAL, aged 52, of York Place, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to producing four cannabis plants and fraud.

He has to complete a 19-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay compensation of £28, costs of £85 and a £90 surcharge.

NICHOLAS JOHNATHAN DISTON, aged 58, of Pembroke Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was sentenced to a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £150 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a car window.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

ROBERT JOHN SMYTH, aged 53, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was handed a community order and a three-year restraining order after he was found guilty of assault.

He must carry out 130 hours of work and pay his victim £200 compensation.

Smyth was also ordered to pay £420 prosecution costs.

NEIL JEFFERY JONES, 38, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage in Blackwood.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £50.

STUART HENRY MAPPS, aged 46, of Stonebridge Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was made the subject of a five-year restraining order after he was found guilty of stalking.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mapps also has to pay costs of £620 and an £85 surcharge.

MICHAEL TIMOTHY BUCKLEY, aged 32, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was fined £120 after he admitted assault by beating.

He must also pay compensation of £50, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

PAUL DAVID MARDON, aged 40, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.