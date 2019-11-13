ONE of the first tenants to move into a new, so-called ‘homes of the future’ development in Abergavenny, has praised the project.

Lyndon Lewis lived in Cwrt Y Ffynnon, a specially-designed development for older people who wanted to ‘downsize’ from their larger family homes.

“Although I dearly loved my three-bedroom home, my children have flown the nest and I wanted to downsize to allow another family to enjoy living in a family home,” he said. “My wonderful, spacious new home is absolutely perfect for me, I am particularly happy that I no longer have stairs to navigate as they were proving to be a daily challenge for me.”

MORE NEWS:

Have-a-go hero rugby tackled robber during ‘terrifying’ burglary

Steelworks petition signatures pass 500

Newport County boss Michael Flynn rules out Cardiff City move

He was speaking during a visit by welsh housing minister Julie James, who announced an additional £30 million investment in innovative projects across Wales.

The homes have been built to be highly sustainable and energy efficient, and each includes a weather station, internal environmental meter, hot water meter, smart energy meters and air quality equipment.

Built on a former run-down garage site, Cwrt y Ffynnon is the second part of the innovative housing pilot from Monmouthshire Housing Association, following the launch of four homes aimed at under-35s in Caldicot earlier this year.