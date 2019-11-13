A DONATION of £7,321 from a scholarship fund established in memory of lifelong Gwent health supporter Trevor Gray will be used to help buy new furniture and equipment for a Newport day hospice.

The Trevor Gray Scholarship Fund has donated the money to Newport-based charity St David’s Hospice Care.

Mr Gray, who died in 1985, aged 66, was company secretary of the Gwent Hospitals Contributory Fund for 36 years and a lay board member for Wales for the General Medical Council.

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The support we have from The Trevor Gray Scholarship over the years is something for which we are enormously grateful. The latest, significant donation of £7,494 is very welcome as it will help us to buy a range of new furniture for our very well used and richly appreciated day hospice in Newport.”

Ms Saysell said: “St David’s Hospice Care has had a very long and successful relationship with The Trevor Gray Foundation and the Gray Family. This relationship has enabled the hospice sector to share their expertise with the NHS over several decades through the Trevor Gray Scholarship; the impact of this cannot be underestimated.”

She said that money donated to the charity from The Trevor Gray Foundation last year had been used to successfully set up a bespoke E-Learning Suite at the Trevor Gray Education Centre. The centre now trains the charity’s professional staff by running study days and courses from mandatory training through to degree and Masters-level education.

She said: “Day hospice offers unique tailor made care for our patients whether that is respite care, beauty treatments, music and art therapy, hair dressing, complementary therapies, lunch and afternoon tea. All this takes place when our patients are attending day hospice allowing the patient’s carer a much needed break."

The scholarship, which has made a series of important donations over the years, strengthens links between the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, St David’s Hospice Care and Plutus Health, formerly Gwent Hospitals Contributory Fund.

Martin Ricketts, chief executive of Newport-based Plutus Health, said: “We’re so pleased that the money raised in the memory of Trevor Gray, former company secretary of Gwent Hospitals Contributory Fund, has once again found a positive use.

“The money we’re donating will be used to buy a range of new furniture for the charity’s day hospice in Malpas, Newport, which is an invaluable facility in the heart of the community which is used by patients, their carers, friends, relatives, nurses and hospice staff.

“St David’s Hospice Care works tirelessly to provide care for seriously ill people across Newport and Gwent, so it’s hugely rewarding to see fundraising monies, which are managed through Plutus Health, put to such great use.”

The charity has four day hospices at Ystrad Mynach, Panteg Hospital, Usk House in Brecon and Blackett Avenue in Newport.

For more information, visit stdavidshospicecare.org