THIS week, BBC One and ITV celebrate 50 years of broadcasting in colour, but curiously there are still a few households in Wales yet to join the colour TV revolution.

TV Licensing has sold 242 black-and-white-TV licences in Wales this year – a figure partly explained by the popularity of vintage and portable TVs among collectors.

But there may also be a financial reason – while a full TV licence costs £154.50 per year, a licence for a black-and-white TV will only set you back £52.

Those 242 households are resisting the increasingly diverse, internet-driven ways people watch TV.

“When BBC One launched its colour TV service in November 1969, there were only three channels available," Helen Wild, from TV Licensing, said. "Fast forward to 2019, and more than half (53 per cent) of TV households have in some way an internet connection to their TV and access to hundreds of channels.

“While only accounting for a very small proportion, it’s interesting to know that some households still like to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly.”

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the first colour broadcasting on two of Britain's major terrestrial channels.

On BBC One, the first show beamed out to audiences was a Royal Albert Hall concert starring veteran entertainer Petula Clark.

Later that day, colour broadcasts included Star Trek, Dixon of Dock Green, The Harry Secombe Show, and Match of the Day, followed by the 1952 Stewart Granger film The Prisoner of Zenda.

On ITV, the first colour broadcast was Road Report, followed by two children's shows – The Growing Summer and puppet classic Thunderbirds. The first advertisement shown in colour, incidentally, was for Birds Eye peas.

But this wasn't the first time British TV audiences had been able to watch in colour – BBC Two, under controller David Attenborough, had been showing colour programmes, including Wimbledon and the Eurovision Song Contest, since 1967.