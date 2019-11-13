MEMBERS of Gwent Young Farmers Club have taken on a massive range of fundraising activities over the past few months - raising more than £3,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Together, the club’s six branches raised an impressive £3,121, which they presented to the dementia charity last month.

Among the challenges the young people set themselves was a 25-mile bike ride along the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal, an ice bucket challenge in Abergavenny, and a 13-mile hike on the three castles walk in northern Monmouthshire, taking in the Norman fortifications in Skenfrith, Grosmont, and White Castle.

There was also a sponsored walk over the M48 Severn Bridge, and a 12-hour ‘cyclathon’ at this year’s Usk Show.

Cycling the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal with Abergavenny YFC

Members of the Raglan, Abergavenny, Crucorney, Usk, and Wentwood branches of the Young Farmers Club were at the heart of the fundraising efforts, along with their colleagues in the Bedwas branch.

Their work, along with proceeds from a charity carol service and a harvest supper, contributed to the impressive total raised for the dementia charity.

Laura Baker, county chairman of the Gwent Young Farmers Club, said: “Alzheimer’s Research UK is a charity I hold close to my heart, having lost my granny to the disease and in recent years my aunty has also been diagnosed.

Crucorney YFC members finishing the Three Castles walk at White Castle

“Little is known about this growing disease, and there is currently no cure.”

She added: “It was fantastic to take part in all the challenges across the county – I was proud of the enthusiastic members that took part, some as young as 12.

“We got to cover lots of the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside as well.

“A huge thank you to all our supporters that cheered us along, got involved and sponsored us to raise a great amount of money for such a worthwhile cause.”

Usk Young Farmers Club members during the 12-hour cyclathon at Usk Show

Gwent Young Farmers Club is open to all young people aged between 10 and 26 years old, with currently more than 250 members across the six local branches.

Activities range from drama, sport, and public speaking to stock-judging, training, quizzes, socialising and charitable fundraising.

You do not need to have an agricultural background to become a member. If you would like to join, email gwent@wales-yfc.org.uk or call 01291 672602.