Millbrook House is set to be the centre of Christmas attention with its incredible festive offerings.

Within the centre you’ll discover an extensive range of everything that you’ll ever need for your home and garden this festive season, ranging from plants and flowers, gifts and ornaments to decorate your home, sleighs for the snow, indoor and outdoor lighting, as well as much larger items such as life-sized Father Christmas statues, plus an extensive choice of real Christmas trees, ranging from 3ft to 12ft.

Once you’ve bought everything you need to decorate your home this festive season, why not take a well-deserved break within The Red Door Deli located within the garden centre?

On offer is a wide variety of winter warmers, with such delights as omelettes, jacket potatoes, a choice of freshly prepared sandwiches, rolls and paninis, homemade pies and curries, as well as a fine selection of handcrafted desserts and cakes.

Why not treat the family to a festive Christmas lunch? Available from noon until 3pm from December 1 to 24 – three days’ notice is required when booking. There’s also a party menu offered for 10 people or more. Call for more information and to book a table.

Millbrook Garden Centre is situated on the old Monmouth to Raglan road, about one mile outside of the Welsh border town of Monmouth in beautiful countryside, just a couple of miles from the scenic Wye Valley.

Pop in this winter for all your outdoor and gardening needs. The centre will be open all throughout December from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday. On Christmas Eve the centre will close at 3pm and reopen as usual on Friday, December 27.

Millbrook House, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth NP25 4BD

Tel: 01600 713770

Web: millbrookshop.com

Email: hello@millbrookshop.biz