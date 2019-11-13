AN 11-year-old boy who first raped a girl when she was aged seven has been locked up.

A court heard how the victim “doesn’t want to live anymore” and has suicidal thoughts after her horrific ordeal.

The boy, now aged 14, from Torfaen, raped her on five separate occasions when she was aged between seven and 10.

MORE NEWS:

His offending came to light when the girl told her mother: “Every time he sees me, he wants to kiss me and have sex with me.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to five counts of rape.

When he was arrested, the boy admitted what he had done and told them he looked at pornography.

Prosecutor James Wilson told Cardiff Crown Court that when the girl’s family found out about what had happened to her they were “shocked and angry”.

He said: “She was a happy child growing up but there has been a change in her behaviour. She has become argumentative and aggressive.”

The victim’s mother’s victim impact statement was read to the court by Mr Wilson which said: “She says she doesn’t trust boys.

“My daughter said she doesn’t want to live anymore – to hear that as a mother is heart-breaking.

“She says he has ruined her life, and he has.”

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said his client had immediately pleaded guilty and had made “frank and candid admissions to police”.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the boy: “The victim’s mother said she is terrified that she is going to do herself real harm.

“You have caused severe psychological harm to your victim.

“She is having suicidal thoughts.”

The judge sentenced him to four years’ detention and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.