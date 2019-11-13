GWENT Police are investigating a report of a burglary at approximately 4.30am on Monday, November 11, at a property on Pentwyn Road in Trinant.

Two offenders gained entry to the house, but were disturbed by the occupants. It is reported they headed down Pentwyn Road towards the south of Trinant.

They are described as two men - one around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. The other is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, and was carrying a small black bag. They were both wearing black jackets, black trousers, black boots and black gloves.

Officers are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area that could assist enquiries.

They are also requesting that anyone with a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, that may have travelled along Pentwyn Road or parked in the area, around the time of the burglary, to please check any footage.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 1900416645. Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or you can contact Crimestoppers direct by calling 0800 555111.