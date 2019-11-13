POLICE were called on Tuesday evening after a crash in which a car rolled down a hill and overturned.

The crash in Queen’s Hill, near the junction of Barrack Hill, happened at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, November 12.

A silver Peugeot 206 had rolled down an embankment and overturned. Emergency services attended the scene, and an occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closured while the vehicle was recovered, and re-opened at around 9.55pm.