EVERYONE has a fundamental human right to housing.

People have a right to a safe, secure, habitable, and affordable home with freedom from forced eviction.

It is the obligation of government to guarantee that everyone can exercise their right to live in security, peace, and dignity.

It is a matter of concern therefore that recent housing statistics reveal a downturn in housebuilding in Wales.

The number of new dwellings started in the second quarter of this year is seven per cent less than a year earlier.

In addition, the number of households in Wales threatened with homelessness has increased.

Rough sleeping is the most visible form of homelessness.

We live in one of the most advanced, successful countries in the world.

The fact we still have people without a home and sleeping rough on our streets shames us all.

Historically, homelessness services for rough sleepers have been provided by hostels.

Yet many rough sleepers choose not to use hostels.

The reasons they give include overcrowding, drugs, alcohol and violence.

Homeless people have often accumulated serious mental health and addiction problems while living on the streets.

All these factors combine to make hostels an unattractive option.

We need to meet the complex needs of people who find themselves sleeping on our streets.

We need a strategy that prevents rough sleeping before it happens.

A strategy that intervenes at crisis points and helps people to recover with flexible support that meets their needs.

The Welsh Conservative document More than a Refuge puts the issue of homelessness and rough sleeping at the forefront of our political priorities.

It commits us to the ambitious target of ending rough sleeping in Wales by 2026.

A Homelessness Tsar would be appointed to co-ordinate policy development and delivery.

The problems associated with hostels would be addressed by a review into emergency and temporary accommodation.

It calls for 150 empty social housing properties to be brought back into muse specifically for military veterans at risk of homelessness.

This report has been welcomed by many housing charities and organisations.

It has even received a cautious welcome from the Welsh Government.

By working together, we can give people the opportunity to access safe and secure homes and provide a solid foundation to improve their quality of life.

