THE RSCPA received more than 61,000 calls to its cruelty line last December - including 445 from Gwent.

The charity has revealed new figures showing the number of calls made to its dedicated cruelty line in the last month of 2018 was more than 5,000 higher than the previous year.

Of these, 2,289 were lodged in Wales, and 445 in Gwent.

The charity has also revealed that, on Christmas Day last year, it received 934 calls to its cruelty line - the highest number for five years, and up a third on 2017.

The figures have been revealed as part of the RSPCA's Stock the Sleigh campaign, which is calling for generous donations to keep its work going over the festive period.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer, said: “Our cruelty line received more than 900 calls on Christmas Day last year and our rescue officers are always out working through the festive period to help animals in need.

“Hospital staff will be working to provide veterinary care for injured and sick animals and our animal centre staff will be making sure the hundreds of pets and wild animals in our care over Christmas are well looked after.

“Rescue work doesn’t stop just because it’s Christmas.

"We know that animals need our help all year round, and our officers are out in all weathers helping save pets from abuse and neglect, and rescuing wildlife who may be injured or in need of assistance.

"We are expecting to take in more than 10,000 animals this winter which means the officers, vets and animal care staff are braced for another busy festive period.

“We can’t do this on our own - we rely on our generous supporters to help the many animals who come into our care this Christmas in urgent need whether it is for veterinary care, medicine, food or a safe, comfortable and warm bed. We are asking animal lovers to Stock the Sleigh for the RSPCA and help us to care for these animals in desperate need this winter.”

There were more than 5,000 animals taken in over the Christmas period last year, including more than 2,100 cats and more than 1,000 dogs, as well as hundreds of other species.

It costs around £670,000 to run an RSPCA centre for a year.

For more information visit rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness

Contact the charity's cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.