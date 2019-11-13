A CHARITY supporting adults and children affected by abuse and trauma has moved into a new, larger centre in Caerphilly.

Llamau moved its Multi-Agency Centre to a new building in Wern Ddu Court last week, which offers much more space for the services it offers, including therapy, advice, guidance, legal support, and safety training.

Both group and one-to-one support will continue to be on offer throughout the centre, which was opened with the help of £350,000 from the Welsh Government, and officially opened on Thursday, November 7.

READ MORE:

Llamau has run services in Caerphilly for several years, but the new centre will allow the organisation to bring Learning 4 Life provision into the area, creating opportunities for those affected by abuse to engage with education and learning in a holistic environment.

The charity's head of domestic abuse services, Nic Fitzpatrick said: “Domestic abuse has a devastating effect on the lives of women, men and children who have experienced it.

“We see an annual increase in the numbers of people being referred or seeking support from our services.

“This new location will allow us to build on our existing provisions as well as create new opportunities for collaboration, making sure anyone affected by domestic abuse in Caerphilly gets the support they require”.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister and chief whip Jane Hutt officially opened the centre.

Speaking at the opening she said: “The Welsh Government is absolutely dedicated to tackling violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence and the £350,000 of funding we’ve provided for Llamau’s new Multi-Agency Centre is a massive step forward in protecting those most at risk right across Caerphilly.

“The housing sector is uniquely placed to sport the early warning signs of domestic abuse and I commend Llamau for their vision in delivering this comprehensive package of services under one roof, directly within the community.

“This centre will allow for the building-up of trusting relationships, providing vital support to those who need it most.

“With assistance from the fantastic organisations we have here in Wales, we will continue to work collectively to make our nation the safest place in Europe for women”.

The centre is open for drop-ins between 9am and 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays.