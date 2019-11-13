HUNDREDS of assaults on emergency workers have been recorded in Gwent in the last year - but less than half of these have led to someone being charged or summoned to court.

In total 373 people working for the police, fire, ambulance, prison or search and rescue services, or the NHS were assaulted in Gwent in the 12 months since new legislation introduced stricter sentences for those who attack emergency workers.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act came into effect on November 13, 2018, and in the year since 49 per cent (183) of these offences have seen the attacker charged or summonsed.

The act made attacks on emergency workers an aggravating feature for sentencing - increasing the severity of punishments.

The law also introduced a new offence for minor assaults against emergency workers.

In Gwent, 335 assaults have been reported against police officers and staff since November 13, 2018.