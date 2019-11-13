IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Wilsons Auctions in Newport, as preparations are under way for the next Unreserved Government Auction, featuring a selection of seized luxury and designer goods.

Highlights at the auction on Wednesday, November 20, will include a range of high-value watches from Rolex and Hublot, a 2018 Mercedes A250 and 2017 Seat Leon Cupra as well as property located throughout the UK and worldwide.

Some of the items have been seized as part of criminal prosecutions - hence the bargain prices.

With all items going under the hammer with no reserve, bidders will also have the opportunity to purchase from a wide selection of diamond and gold jewellery and other popular items including Balenciaga, Versace and Air Jordan footwear and designer clothing from Moncler and Stone Island.

Items on auction. Picture: Phil Boorman

Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales coordinator, Michael Streight said: “With the festive season fast approaching you don’t need to look any further than our upcoming Unreserved Government Auction.

"Offering bidders the chance to purchase luxury and designer goods, with all items unreserved, it’s a great opportunity to be one-step ahead with your Christmas shopping.

“Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising any type of asset on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £100 million back into the public purse in recent years."

This month, part of the Government Property Auctions, Wilsons Auctions Newport will be auctioning a selection of government instructed properties across England, Croatia as well as unreserved land with a guide price of £50,000 in Newfoundland, Canada, offering investors a development opportunity, subject to planning permission.

An 18th Century Grade II listed cottage, set in the historic village of Gayhurst, Buckinghamshire is going under the hammer with a guide price of £380,000. Heron Cottage is a two-bedroom partially thatched, beautiful stone cottage with an abundance of character and charm with period features including exposed stone, beams and wood-burning stove as well as a 100ft garden with stunning views of the idyllic countryside.

A two-storey property in Orebic, Croatia, with a guide price of £90,000, offers bidders the chance to invest in a refurbishment project with the end goal of a fantastic holiday home on the Dalmation Coast. Other property closer to home includes a two-bedroom detached bungalow, located within a cul-de-sac in Morley, Leeds offers a great investment for downsizers and semi-retired alike with a guide price of £175,000.

The auction will be available to a worldwide audience through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid and will take place at Wilsons Auctions South Wales branch in Newport.

For more information, visit wilsonsauctions.com/auctions/government-auctions