Emergency Services are dealing with a crash near Abertillery. The incident is reported to have occurred on the A467, which has subsequently been closed between the junction with Six Bells Road and the traffic lights at Abertillery.

Diversions have been put in place.

Gwent Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for journies.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.