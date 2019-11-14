THE annual torchlight carol service in Tintern Abbey will be held on Saturday, December 7, from 5pm.

Chepstow and District Rotary Club will stage its annual parade which is always well-supported, with more than 600 people attending last year.

From 5pm families will gather around The Anchor Inn, Tintern and shortly afterwards form columns holding their flaming torches on high to light their way, while the smaller members carry glowing light-sticks.

Due to the increased numbers, this year there will be two columns entering the Abbey from different directions. The processions will then walk slowly around the outside of the Abbey while the singing of the combined Wyedean and St John's on-the-Hill choir radiates from within and adds to the ambience.

Once all are within the Abbey the congregation sings together the most popular carols lead by the combined school choirs.

The carols will be interspersed with seasonal Bible readings while prayers will be led by Rev Tony Jones.

All profits go to charity. Last year this event raised almost £3,000 for Rotary charities.

Visit www.chepstowrotary.co.uk for details.