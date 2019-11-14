PUPILS from Monmouth dazzled with musical and dance performances at the Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

Pupils from Monmouth School for Girls joined more than 6,000 people in the spectacular annual event on Saturday, November 9.

The school's head of dance Rhyan Parry orchestrated a vibrant routine featuring a Welsh dragon – built and painted by pupils at Monmouth School for Boys – giant flags, and pom-poms.

MORE NEWS:

Featuring 20 dancers and eight musicians, the dragon’s head was worn by Andy White, head of design technology at the boys’ school.

Eight girls played surdos, tambourines, and bells in a samba band and the procession also performed a chant written and inspired by pupils.

The boys’ school’s jazz orchestra, MOJO, also performed an impressive set in Paternoster Square in the afternoon.

“We focused on the lord mayor’s pledge of being united in trade and culture to highlight the unity and togetherness of the five schools in the Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools’ family,” Ms Parry said.

“Our schools attract students from different cultures and backgrounds and they are united in values and aspirations to make a positive difference to society.”