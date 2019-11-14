PLANS must be developed to deal with the disposal of pet waste, the leader of Blaenau Gwent council has said.

Currently pet waste is disposed of in regular waste bins - which are collected once every three weeks.

But Cllr Nigel Daniels has said residents have repeatedly raised the issue with the authority.

In a meeting of the council's executive committee on Wednesday, Cllr Daniels suggested the authority should look at setting up a separate collection, similar to the nappy and hygiene collections it currently provides.

“In the engagement sessions we do around waste it is a constant that comes up,” Cllr Daniels said. “I think we really now need to look at it seriously and tackle it seriously.”

The call came as the ruling executive approved a draft waste management and recycling strategy - which outlines plans for trialling monthly bin collections in 2021.

At a scrutiny meeting on Monday, Cllr Lisa Winnett also raised issues over animal waste, describing the smells as “absolutely vile” after three weeks.

And Cllr Joanne Collins also voiced her support to tackling the issue.

Council officers said a report would be drawn up to explore options available.

“Obviously there is going to a cost involved,” Cllr Daniels added. “But unfortunately with waste and recycling there is always a cost involved, and it is a cost worth bearing.”

The new waste management strategy outlines plans to improve the council’s recycling rate up to 2025, when Welsh Government recycling targets will rise to 70 per cent.

Cllr Garth Collier, deputy leader and executive member, said the council’s priority will now be to consult with residents on the policy.

“It’s a working document because it is flexible but I think it will take Blaenau Gwent forward,” he added.

Cllr John Mason also praised the “forward thinking policy.”

“The important part is consultation with the public,” he added.

The strategy outlines plans to review the frequency of bin collections next year, with a potential roll out of monthly collections in 2022.

Proposals to expand recycling opportunities for residents are also outlined in the document.