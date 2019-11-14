CELEBRATIONS are taking place in one street in Sirhowy after five people scooped a cash prize of £30,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours on Hartford Street landed the lump sum when NP22 4QF was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday, November 10.

Among the winners was 30-year-old teaching assistant Rhiannon Fryatt.

Rhiannon Fryatt. Picture: Adam Davies

Mrs Fryatt netted the cash after playing for just two months. She said: “This is surreal – I was not expecting that at all. My husband doesn’t know I play so it will be an even bigger surprise for him.”

Recently retired Barbara Berry couldn’t believe it when she received a knock on her door from the team. She said: “I’ve spent it already in my head.

"Christmas is just around the corner so the family will all benefit, there will be a nice present for them in their Christmas stockings this year, that’s for sure.”

Barbara Berry was thrilled with her prize. Picture: Adam Davies

Mrs Berry, who is 73-years-old, added: “I’m going away with a crowd of 44 women from Tredegar, we go away every year around this time on a trip to raise money for Children in Need.

"This year we’re going to Newcastle and we do bingo, quizzes and raffles and usually raise around £500 over the course of the trip. The drinks will definitely be on me this weekend.”

The remaining winners weren’t there to collect their cheques, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £486 million to date for good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf of PDSA, which has received more than £8.5 million in funding raised by players to provide free treatments and services to the sick and injured pets of people in need.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk